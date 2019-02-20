Up north, one of the sweetest phrases you’ll hear all February is, “Pitchers and catchers report to camp.”
Sweeter, for some, than “Be my Valentine.” Or “Happy Lincoln’s Birthday!”
Pitchers and catchers report. To baseball fans, it’s an organ playing polka during the dirgeful winter months. A beam of sunshine through leaden clouds. Solace to frozen-in-place northerners weathering another foot of damp snow. Ducking a Canadian air mass. Scraping ice from the windshield, brushing slush from their boots.
Bliss and rapture, the promise of spring. A new baseball season about to unfold. Video news with swaying palm trees beyond an outfield berm. Florida sunshine. Paradise found.
Pitchers and catchers officially reported to the Charlotte Sports Park on Wednesday. Surprise, though: More than three dozen eager Tampa Bay Rays had already turned up for workouts by Monday.
The first home game of the Grapefruit League season in Port Charlotte comes Friday, Feb. 22, when the Philadelphia Phillies travel down Interstate 75 from their spring home in Clearwater for an afternoon game.
We can’t guarantee seats are still available for all games, but it’s likely. The Sports Park is a terrific place and attendance has been steady, but sub-capacity (except on Yankees/Red Sox days.)
Last year’s total attendance of 64,689 was a tick below the previous year. The Rays averaged 4,621 per game, only 10 people per game fewer per game than the previous year. Overall, the Rays are next to last in attendance in the Grapefruit League (only the Marlins trail), but fourth off the bottom per-game. Not spectacular, considering the New York Yankees average 9,882 in Tampa and the Boston Red Sox 9,746 in Lee County.
Ain’t it ever thus? The Rays also scrape the bottom of annual in-season attendance at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, so it’s of a piece.
We recommend a day or evening at the park. Check for tickets online at www.mlb.com/rays/tickets or stop by the stadium box office on State Road 776. If go in the morning, you can peek in and watch the players practice. Major League Baseball doesn’t get any closer up or personal than this.
Port Charlotte is in Florida’s west coast spring training loop. Sarasota is the spring home of the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox and Minnesota Twins are down the highway in Lee County. Phillies in Clearwater, Yankees in Tampa, Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton and Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin. All come here to play.
On March 24, the Rays are due to travel 13 miles up U.S. 41 to the new ball park being built in West Villages. Called CoolToday Park, the new stadium is big (6,200 fixed seats, plus luxury boxes and 2,200 general admission spots on a grassy berm), expensive (more than $120 million) and impressive. And not quite completed.
The place is sold out for the 4 p.m. game that Sunday, the only date the Atlanta Braves will play here (weather permitting) this season. Online “secondary market” tickets this week started at $66, plus fees, so unless you were quick enough to hit the sales window (sold out in two hours) or are flush with cash, you’ll have to wait until next year to see the Braves in their new home.
They’re under contract for 30 years, though, with options for more. So, Lord willing, you should have plenty of opportunities from here on.
An editorial from the Charlotte Sun.
