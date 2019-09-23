By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Fire danger Saturday afternoon at the Hotel Jacaranda in Avon Park prompted an evacuation, but the danger was short lived.
Likewise, a fire alarm reported at Next Generation Village in Sebring also had a short-lived evacuation. Neither scene reported any injuries.
However, while the Next Generation alarm reportedly had no fire, Avon Park city firefighters did see flames at the Jacaranda.
Avon Park Firefighter Clinton Culverhouse said the Jacaranda fire at 19 E. Main St. started in an exhaust fan in the subterranean boiler room. Firefighters cut the power and got the flames put out quickly.
Most of the time spent at the scene, he said, was to ventilate the smoke from the building.
He said the fire appears accidental.
Culverhouse can’t estimate how much damage the fire caused, but said the college — which owns the building and uses it for student housing — may want to hire an electrician to fix the problem.
While firefighters ran loud fans inside the building, students lounged in the shade of old live oaks, scrolling through applications on smartphones, or making phone calls, blocking the noise of the fans with a hand to their ears.
Highlands County Consolidated Dispatch paged out fire crews to the Jacaranda at 3:56 p.m. Culverhouse called in that they had cleared the scene at 4:49 p.m., less than an hour later.
At approximately the same time — 3:40 p.m. — Highlands County fire crews out of West Sebring Fire Department get sent to a fire alarm at Next Generation Village, 1062 Lake Sebring Drive in Sebring.
The secure teenager drug rehabilitation center had staff, nurses and residents on the front lawn while firefighters completely inspected the building.
Firefighters on scene told the Highlands News-Sun they hadn’t found a fire.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on scene at the Jacaranda said there had been other fire alarms at Next Generation, sometimes from fire detectors getting set off by steam from showers.
The exact cause of the alarm at Next Generation was not yet known at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.