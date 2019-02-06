Jack Fogel, 85, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Sept. 9, 1933 in Northampton, Pennsylvania to the late Fredrick and Myrtle (Smith) Fogel. Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in Korea and Vietnam. He had been a resident since 1993 coming from Hialeah, Florida and attended Spring Lake Presbyterian Church.
Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Fogel of Lorida, Florida; daughter, Debra Voss of Park City, Utah; sons, Michael Fogel (Jane) of Pembroke Pines, Florida, James Flowers of Allen, Texas, and Gerald Flowers (Cat) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; sisters, Suzanne McKinney of Ormond Beach, Florida and Kay Rivera of Tampa, Florida; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriner’s.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
