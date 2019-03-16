SEBRING — There was a big change for the No. 37 Jackie Chan DC Racing team ahead of the 1000 Miles of Sebring, as three new drivers — David Heinemeier-Hansson, Jordan King and Will Stevens — took over for Jazeman Jaafar, Nabil Jeffri and Weiron Tan. The new trio made their debut a memorable one, taking control of the LMP2 class early on and going on to grab the class victory.
“It is great for us as it is our first weekend together and it wasn’t a plain sailing week for us but to come away with a win is great for us and the team also," Stevens said. "We couldn’t have wished for a better start and we were strong in the race is very satisfying. We knew that if we could get the lead at the start we could pull away and control the race."
The No. 37 ORECA Gibson posted some strong times and finished fourth overall in the race, giving Heinemeier-Hansson his first-ever LMP2 victory.
"After all these years in LMP2 WEC, this is my first race win," Heinemeier-Hansson. "So glad it happened at my favorite US track. Amazing effort by Will Stevens, Jordan King and everybody from Jackie Chan DC Racing."
The No. 36 Signatech Alpine Matmut placed second in the LMP2 class and fifth overall, while the Florida-based DragonSpeed No. 31 car of Roberto Gonzalez, Pastor Maldonado and Anthony Davidson placed third, despite an early mishap that saw the team need to replace the rear wing.
With the second-place finish, the No. 36 Signatech Alpine Matmut team moved to the front of the season standings ahead of the drivers of the No. 38 Jackie Chan DC Racing trio of Ho-Pin Tung, Stéphane Richelmi and Gabriel Aubry, who suffered from an electrical problem early on in the race and had to settle for a sixth-place class finish.
The No. 36 team moved to 125 points for the season, while the No. 38 Jackie Chan DC Racing team now has 123 with two events remaining on the 2018-19 World Endurance Championship Super Season schedule.
The next race on the WEC schedule will be the TOTAL 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium on May 4 and the season will wrap-up with the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
