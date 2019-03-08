SEBRING — Stakeholders and patients from Signature HealthCARE of Jacksonville in Jacksonville took home the first place trophy in the Senior Olympics on Wednesday.
Sheri Morin, Florida state director of Quality of Life for Signature HealthCARE facilities, said Jacksonville snatched the trophy away from three-time champ Winter Park Care & Rehabilitation in Orange County.
Sebring’s own Kenilworth Care and Rehabilitation Center was a close third, she said.
It was all part of the fun for the teams who competed Wednesday in the annual Signature HealthCARE Senior Olympics, the seventh time since 2006 that the event has been played in Sebring and the second time in the Highlands News-Sun Center at the Highlands County Fairgrounds, Morin said.
Teams from 16 Signature facilities competed in basketball, cornhole toss, reacher relays, wheelchair races, volleyball and cheering.
Robert “Bob” Bernacchi, 93-year-old resident of Signature HealthCARE of Ormond in Ormond Beach, had just taken a run in the wheelchair races Wednesday, when he said he had to be careful not to be mobbed by adoring fans.
Bonnie Quatrocci, director of Nursing at Signature HealthCARE in Daytona Beach — and his chauffeur for the moment, said all of his team got decked out with checkered flag wheel covers and race car shaped armrests as part of the fun.
Signature HealthCARE’s Senior Olympics brings patients and long-term care stakeholders from facilities all over Florida to cast off clichés about aging in favor of fierce competition, perseverance and teamwork.
Angie McAllister, Signature’s national director for Quality of Life, said it’s a “legacy event” they try to have in all the states where they operate.
When the event began in Florida, it was held in Port Charlotte and had just four teams, Morin said.
Teams took a break from the big multi-facility competition a couple of years along the way — she doesn’t recall exactly when — to compete within their facilities.
“It was always our dream on how could we make this bigger, and better,” Morin said.
By 2009, it was being held at Kenilworth Care with nine teams. Morin said Sebring worked well because it’s practically the center of the state.
Then the event got too big to hold at Kenilworth Care.
The center at the fairgrounds, Morin said, makes it easy to have the event, given the wheelchair accessibility and easy-to-reach bathrooms.
“Everything is in one place,” Morin said, noting the curtains at the doorways to control heat and light, and good acoustics for the event music. “It’s just like nothing else I’ve seen.”
Cornerstone Hospice paid for an ice cream truck to serve all the competitors, and the stakeholders, some of whom couldn’t resist dancing to some of the classic pop and rock hits, including “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston.
Teams that competed Wednesday were:
• Anchor Care & Rehabilitation Center in Palm Bay, Florida.
• Golfview Healthcare Center in St. Petersburg, Florida.
• Gulfport Rehabilitation Center in Pasadena, Florida.
• Golfcrest Healthcare Center in Hollywood, Florida.
• Heritage Park Care & Rehabilitation Center in Bradenton, Florida.
• Kenilworth Care and Rehabilitation Center in Sebring, Florida.
• Peninsula Care & Rehabilitation Center in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
• Signature HealthCARE at College Park in Fort Myers, Florida.
• Signature HealthCARE of Gainesville in Gainesville, Florida.
• Signature HealthCARE of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida.
• Signature HealthCARE of Orange Park in Orange Park, Florida.
• Signature HealthCARE of Ormond in Ormond Beach, Florida.
• Signature HealthCARE of Palm Beach, in Palm Beach, Florida.
• Signature HealthCARE Port Charlotte in Port Charlotte, Florida.
• Southern Pines Healthcare Center in New Port Richey, Florida.
• Winter Park Care & Rehabilitation Center in Orange County, Florida.
