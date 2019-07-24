JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars safety Zedrick Woods, an undrafted rookie from Mississippi, has submitted retirement paperwork with the NFL instead of reporting to training camp.
The Jaguars made the announcement Monday after rookies arrived at the facility. Woods was placed on the team’s reserve/retired list.
Woods’ agent, Ron Butler, says his client has been dealing with a turf toe injury that prompted the decision.
Woods had a decent shot at making Jacksonville’s roster, especially since the team’s safety position is considered one of its thinnest. The group includes inexperienced starters Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson as well as veteran backup Cody Davis.
Jacksonville re-signed defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson, who appeared in three games as a rookie last season. Johnson will fill Woods’ roster spot.
The Jaguars will open training camp with two offensive starters and a rookie on the physically unable to perform list.
The Jaguars placed veteran receiver Marqise Lee, left tackle Cam Robinson and fifth-round draft pick Ryquell Armstead on the PUP list Tuesday, two days before they open camp. Lee tore several ligaments in his left knee in a preseason game last August. Robinson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week 2.
Armstead injured a hamstring during organized team activities and sat out a mandatory minicamp.
The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Donnell Greene and linebacker Jake Ryan on the non-football injury list. Ryan tore the ACL in his right knee early in Green Bay’s training camp last year, but it’s unclear what caused him to land on the non-football injury list.
