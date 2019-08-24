James A. Watson Jr.

James Albert Watson Jr., 75, of Sebring, Florida died Aug. 19, 2019. He was born in Miami on Aug. 20, 1943.

James was a tree trimmer/landscaper and enjoyed attending horse races.

He is survived by his wife, Carole; his two daughters, Natalie (Cliff) Yeazel and their two children, Taylor and Madison, and Linsey (Luis) Pratts and their two children, Brianna and Brandon; as well as two sisters, Marlene Cold and Patricia Polk.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. The family will received visitors 30 minutes prior to service.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments