James C. LeVangie
James Clement LeVangie, 80, of Sebring, Florida passed away Sept. 8, 2019 in Sebring. He was born in Roxbury, Massachusetts on March 23, 1939 to the late Curtis T. and Emelie A. (Proctor) LeVangie. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1982, U.S. Naval Reserves (Ready) to midshipman to officer through lieutenant commander. James was a technical consultant and computer database engineer working for Booz Allen & Hamilton in Washington, D.C. 1982-1990 then he worked for Computers Systems Center, Inc in Springfield, Virginia 1990-2000. He moved to Sebring in 2000 from Anne Arundel County, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by numerous cousins on both the LeVangie and Proctor side of the family, all living in Canada.
There will be a memorial service and inurnment at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland at a later date. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com
