A graveside service for Janet Sue Fisher, 76, of Newark, Ohio formerly of Lake Placid, Florida will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at Newark Memorial Gardens in the mausoleum, with Rev. Charles Mason officiating. Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark.
Janet, a homemaker, passed away Jan. 28, 2019 at Altercare Newark South. She was born Dec. 25, 1942 in Woodsfield, Ohio to Dorothy (Cline) Fink and the late Ferrell Vanwy Sr.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughters, Misty (Kris) Bashore of Thornville, Ohio, Penny Fisher of Newark, Ohio, Christy (Pat) Parkhill of Hendersonville, North Carolina; her son, Rodney Fisher (Janet Coker) of Summerville, South Carolina; step-mother, Helen Vanwy of Newark; brother, Ferrell (Kathy) Vanwy of Newark, Ohio; step-sister Donna (Brice) Shumaker and step-brother Charles Mason, both of Newark, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew (Allison) Bashore of Circleville, Ohio, Tyler (Lauren) Parkhill of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Travis (Kristin) Bashore of Thornville, Ohio, Sarah Muncie of Newark, Ohio, Ryann (Michael) Huddleston of Atlanta, Georgia, and Kandie Sliger of Newark, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Tyson, Wesley, Hunter, Colton and Gracelee.
In addition to her father, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, George Fisher.
Janet was a 1960 graduate of Utica High School. She married the love of her life, George Fisher, on Sept. 12, 1964. They were married 53 years. Together they raised four children a combination of his, hers and theirs, but all counted as only their children. Janet and George loved their family vacations, cooking and entertaining. They renovated an old school bus into a camper and took many trips to Florida. Janet loved flowers, drawing and reading. Janet got to enjoy retirement in Florida for several years. She was considered kind and sweet by all. She was a wonderful wife and mother and had many special friends in Ohio and Florida and will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central, OH, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430. To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark, OH 43055. Phone 740-366-3343.
