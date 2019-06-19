Jared Daniel Thompson, 40, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born in Avon Park, Florida on Jan. 14, 1979 to James and Debbie (Alexander) Thompson.
He had been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, was a member of First Baptist Church Avon Park and was a plumber working with Wayne Turner Plumbing. Jared loved his family, hunting, fishing and loved his Lord Jesus.
He is survived by his wife, Danielle Thompson of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Olivia Thompson; son, J.D. Thompson; parents, James and Debbie Thompson of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Jamie Thompson (Tina) of Avon Park, Florida; grandmother, Avy Nell Alexander; nephews, Kyle Thompson (Taylar), Weston Thompson, Dustin and Jacob Weber; and many special cousins.
Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church Avon Park. He will be laid to rest at Bougainvillea Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle St., Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
