Jason A. Rivard
Jason Allen Rivard of Sarasota, Florida, age 42, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, in Sarasota. He was born Oct. 2, 1976 to Kenneth Gene and Sally Anne Rivard in Marquette, Michigan and had been a resident of Sarasota since 2003.
Jason is a U.S. Army veteran; he served one year in Bosnia to aid in the U.S. peacekeeping mission after the war and spent the remainder of his service at Scofield Barracks in Hawaii. He attended college at the University of Hawaii and earned a degree in computer science. Technology has always been a large part of Jason’s life; he was an avid computer builder and programmer until he was stricken down with Huntington’s in his early 30’s.
He is survived by his grandmother, Mickey Rivard of Newberry, Michigan; brother, Alex Joseph Rivard of Temple, Texas; sisters, Christine Mary Rivard of Sarasota and Megan Patricia Rivard-Lanuzga of Tampa; brother-in-law, Patrick Burns of Sarasota, and niece, Kaylee Burns of Sarasota.
If anyone wishes to honor Jason, please make a donation to Huntington’s disease Society of America: https://hdsa.org. Help those who are affected and the research that can save them.
