Jerry Malone Edwards, age 77, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his home in Sebring, Florida with his family by his side. He was born on Aug. 8, 1941 in Union City, Ohio to the late Orville and Mary (O’Dell) Edwards. Jerry had been a resident for 31 years coming from Portland, Indiana. He served in the U.S. Marines, liked classic cars, going to the casino and loved being with his family. Jerry was the owner of Edwards Motors in Highlands County for over 30 years.
He is survived by his children, Jerry Lee Edwards, Judy Guilmette and Brad Edwards (Jessica Nichol), all of Sebring, Florida; sister, Carolyn Sue Schultz of Union City, Ohio; grandchildren, Tyler Edwards, Chaz Edwards, Zachary Weed (Ashleigh Weiss), Jordyn Donahay, and Katelyn Edwards; great-grandchildren, Gavyn Edwards, Cylus Edwards, Amry Edwards, Kynleigh Weed, and Kyndal Weed, and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clara “Charlie” Edwards, and brother, Frank Edwards.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida. There will be a gathering following the service at the home of Brad Edwards and Jessica’s house.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
