SEBRING — High energy is the best way to describe the latest eatery in Sebring. It’s called Jersey Mike’s Subs. From the second you walk inside, you can’t help but to notice the enthusiasm of the owner, the staff, and the customers. It’s all so exciting! And the food is even greater.
Jersey Mike’s Subs recently opened its doors. You’ll find it in front of the Sebring Lowe’s Store. It doesn’t matter that it’s a little tricky to get to by going through the Lowe’s parking lot. The line of customers inside and sometimes outside is already proof that this place is different from others that serve ‘subs’.
That energy starts with the owner, Krissy Culbreth, and her husband, Bert. They brought with them their customer service-oriented work ethic from their other location in Okeechobee. Although Jersey Mike’s was started in 1956 and has over 2,000 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, it’s a new name in Sebring. But it only took a few days in business, for people to realize what a treat it is to see their submarine sandwich being built from scratch right in front of them.
The opening of Jersey Mike’s Subs in Sebring has already added 23 jobs to the local economy. Krissy Culbreth said she hand picks her employees and pays them very good wages. That’s why they’re so friendly and happy. The goal is to know each customer by name.
Here’s what makes Jersey Mike’s Subs so good. Culbreth explains that they are ‘not fast food — they’re fast casual.’ First, the staff comes in three hours before opening to slice the lettuce, tomatoes, and onions for the day. They also cook all the roast beef for their famous Philly cheese subs. The tuna and chicken salads are prepared onsite too, and don’t come in a bag.
All the meat for the sandwiches is sliced in front of the customer, per order. There’s no sodium in the turkey, plus none of their meats have antibiotics or hormones in them. None contain bi-products either.
Jersey Mike’s Subs is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, they close at 8 p.m. In addition to individual subs and take-out orders, catering is available. Enjoy your sandwich at a table inside or out on the umbrella-covered area out front. The phone number is 863-593-7404.
