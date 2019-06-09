SEBRING — Steve Jerve says he got into meteorology by a winding road starting with “small town” television journalism.
A tornado he saw in 1965 at age 5 prompted him to become a journalist. He was terrified and even more so because his parents were terrified. It headed right for their house, until it turned away, he said.
He grew up in Minnesota farm country. All his uncles were farmers, and watching the weather was a normal thing.
He took meteorology as an elective for his college degree, then went to work at a small television station, where everyone did basically everything, in front of and behind the cameras, including toting cameras on location and weather reports.
Eventually, he took a job in Mississippi, and then later in Orlando with WFTV, which is where he was when Hurricane Andrew hit in 1992.
Jerve was assigned to the National Hurricane Center, in Coral Gables, at that time on the eighth floor of a building beside the Holiday Inn, where his team was lodging.
By that time, he’d already reported on Hurricane Hugo, which hit South Carolina in 1989.
National Hurricane Center thought Andrew would hit Melbourne. It didn’t.
Jerve and his colleagues hunkered down against 165 mph gusts, which blew the dome off the radar next door and dropped it in the hotel pool.
“If you’ve been in a Category 5 hurricane, heard it and felt the wind, you can communicate why people should prepare,” Jerve said.
Andrew in 1992 was, in a lot of ways, a wake up call for people in Florida who hadn’t seen a hurricane that strong in decades, Jerve said.
“It was an attitude changer and a life changer,” Jerve said, especially for him. “People needed a point of reference then.”
On Saturday, at the 2019 Hurricane Expo, he told a full-house crowd in the atrium of Lakeshore Mall that the United States has had four Category 5 hurricanes: Labor Day 1935, Hurricane Camille in 1965, Andrew, and then Hurricane Michael last year. All but one hit Florida.
Tracking where a storm will hit has become easier, Jerve said, but wind intensity, which is still hard to predict, isn’t everything. Hurricane Florence last year was not a strong storm, but dumped 20 inches of rain.
That’s why emergency management officials, public safety officials, volunteer organizations and local media warn people to prepare, Jerve said. That’s why he came to Highlands County on a day off, in a WFLA news helicopter, to give a talk.
Audience members asked about low-lying areas and rainfall. Jerve said Florida doesn’t have the topography of North Carolina, where Florence hit.
Florida has low-lying areas, which aren’t apparent until an area gets too much rain. One resident told how, during and after Hurricane Irma, he got 11 inches of rain in eight hours.
One woman with pine doors said they soaked up water and swelled shut.
One young lady, McKayla Mann, asked about careers in meteorology. She and her father, West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Mann, watch the weather reports together.
Scott Mann said his daughter follows weather the way many follow sports teams.
Jerve advised her not to do what he did, but to go directly into it — by getting a degree.
He also recommended searching out other venues, as well, like military or oil companies who employ meteorologists to protect equipment and personnel.
Weather forecasting is computer models and algorithms, Jerve said.
“Do good in school, be a good person and do your school work,” he advised.
For the rest of the audience, he advised them to get prepared by getting in touch with the following organizations and agencies and taking their advice:
• Highlands County Emergency Management Center — www.hcbcc.net.
• Federal Emergency Management Agency — www.ready.gov.
• American Red Cross — www.redcross.org.
