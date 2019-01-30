Jessica Eileen Noreen Montague, 31, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Nov. 16, 1987 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Jessica had been a resident for 25 years and was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed arts and crafts. Her passion was being a mother and she loved to help people.
Jessica is survived by her husband, Jermaine Montague of Avon Park, Florida; children, Jayden Malcolm, Emma Malcolm, and Paris Montague, all of Avon Park, Florida; parents, Tina Warner (Greg “Bubba”); brothers, Michael Warner, Adams Demers, and Ryan Warner; grandparents, Eileen Woods, Walter Woods, Sandral Montague, and Ab Adams; many aunts and uncles; and her close family friend, Karl Beckenrich.
A funeral service will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at Grace Bible Church. A GoFundMe account has been setup at https://www.gofundme.com/sebring-strong-survivors-fund
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
