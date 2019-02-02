Being a big fan of country singer George Strait, I found myself tapping along to a newer song called “I Found Jesus on the Jailhouse Floor.” If you have never heard it, I encourage you to take a moment and listen to it. The message is pretty clear – a man found Jesus while in jail.
Unfortunately, many will scoff at the idea of an inmate finding Jesus while incarcerated. But we see it quite often, a person reportedly finding Christ while they sat in a cell. This may be a spoiler alert for some, or maybe I am alone in this thought, but I believe Jesus spends a bit more time in the jails than churches. It is mentioned a few times throughout the New Testament about Jesus coming for the sinners not the righteous. For instance, in Luke 5:32 Jesus said, “It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance.”
Granted, there are a number of sinners in the pews each Sunday. But compare the attendance on Sunday to the growing numbers of those incarcerated. Jesus is very busy meeting each of them after they are booked in and silence begins. Walls of confinement can leave very little else to do but listen to the still small voice that begins to pull at the soul and convict actions.
Most jails and prisons have some form of ministry. Amazingly, it can call out some of the hardest criminals. Some may believe these inmates are only trying to offer a different version of themselves to gain mercy. For some that may be true, but for a good number of them God got a hold of them much the way Jesus shook Saul, a man we now know as the Apostle Paul, before his conversion to become the author of nearly two-thirds of the New Testament.
Back to George’s song. It starts off with a statement many of us have once felt. It opens up with “There once was a time when I was dead inside.” Before we accepted Jesus’ calling to allow Him into our hearts, we were essentially dead inside.
The song goes on: “Someone opened up the door — The King of kings, Lord of lords, I found Jesus on the jailhouse floor. Now, he broke the chains that bound me, and now I’m free.” No, that is not freedom from the sentence of imprisonment, rather it is the freedom from sin and guilt. If you have chains, He is a chain breaker. That is actually a line from anther great song by Zach Williams called “Chain Breaker.” Listen to it as well.
Continuing with the lyrics: “Now, if you’re in trouble friend, let me tell you what to do — I’ll tell you what he’s done for me — And I know what he’ll do for you. It makes no difference what you’ve done. You’ve a friend in the One that I adore. The King of kings — Lord of lords. I found Jesus on the jailhouse floor.”
Next time you speak to or see an interview of an inmate who declares they found Jesus in prison, you can bet there is a good chance they did indeed meet Him.
James Fansler is chief of police for the Town of Lake Placid. Email him at james.fansler@yahoo.com.
