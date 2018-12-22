Warning, in the event you read my articles at home with your families, there will be some content in this message you may not want to share with your young children. Since I am pretty sure young children are not buying the paper to read my article, I will continue. Before you gasp and scoff at the idea I have placed anything in this message that would make you want to set the paper on fire, I am referring to the revelation of Santa’s existence or lack thereof.
Recently I watched a video of a pastor who visited a mall where children were to visit Santa. The pastor began his live video feed with an explanation of why he believed children should never believe in Santa and how it was up to him to get parents to stop spreading lies to their children. Maybe for some, this is a confusing concept or you have questions about when to reveal the truth about Santa. Mind you, this is just my opinion not that of anyone else, just mine. It is a truth that should be up to the parent to reveal not a pastor, teacher, or anyone else.
There is no set time or age of a child to reveal to them the fact that Santa is not real, that he is a fictional character that does not magically make his way down chimneys to place toys under the Christmas tree. Do I believe that allowing children to believe in Santa is a disgrace to Jesus, not at all. Most families have some kind of major tradition that includes Jesus, His birth, and ultimately His death for us. Children hear these stories while attending Sunday school or a Christmas Mass or whatever your tradition may be. You may think they are not listening to the message but I guarantee they are hearing it and their memories are filing it away.
How many songs can you recall all the words to yet never really listened to them? Kind of the same concept.
Children believing in Santa gives them some excitement and a drive to be good. The decorations of trees, homes, and towns, also lends to the giving spirit in us all. It is touted as the “most wonderful time of the year.” We exchange gifts, just as the three wise men brought to Jesus as He lay in the manger.
It comes down to what you make of it. If you make Christmas time a selfish “what am I gonna get from everyone else” then it is sending the wrong message. However, if you are teaching your children a message that Christmas is a time of giving, and giving from the heart not just because it’s what it is and has been done, then you are teaching a valuable lesson about how Jesus lived.
No Virginia, there isn’t a Santa Claus per se, but the fictional character is based on a real life man named Nicholas. His origins have a direct connection to Jesus. Obeying the word of God to “sell what you own and give the money to the poor,” Nicholas used his whole inheritance to assist the needy, the sick, and the suffering. He dedicated his life to serving God and was made Bishop of Myra while still a young man. Bishop Nicholas became known throughout the land for his generosity to those in need, his love for children, and his concern for sailors and ships.
Are you wrestling with the idea of telling your child about the difference between Santa Claus and Jesus? I truly don’t believe it harmful to allow young children to believe Santa Claus is coming to town, and it is always the right time to tell them about Jesus. Most of us believe in Santa for a short time while we are very young and later realize he was mostly a tradition not made to be thought of as a deity. As long as you are not trying to replace Jesus with Santa, I don’t see that we need to go into malls and ruin a fun time for families and children. Children believing in Santa has a bit of innocence to what the world has in store for them as they grow older. As we grow, we learn truth. So I say, if your children still believe in Santa, let them, but introduce them to Jesus as well. Let Him be the foundation in which everything else stands.
Merry Christmas to all.
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief.
