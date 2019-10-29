The Associated Press
NEW YORK — The Big Cat is joining Big Blue.
The New York Jets traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Giants on Monday for a third-round draft pick next year and a fifth-rounder in 2021.
Williams was the No. 6 overall pick of the Jets in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl in his second season, but never truly lived up to his lofty draft status. He has 17 career sacks, but none in seven games this season for the struggling Jets. He actually had one in New York’s 29-15 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday that was negated by a penalty on a teammate.
The 25-year-old Williams is scheduled to become a free agent after this season. The fifth-rounder the Jets are receiving could become a fourth-rounder if the Giants sign Williams to a contract extension — which would appear to be a possibility given what the Giants gave up despite being 2-6. The Jets are also paying $4 million of the remaining $6 million on Williams’ contract this year.
He will provide experience on the Giants’ defensive line, where he’ll work alongside Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson and B.J. Hill. The Giants’ interior line has just six sacks, so Williams’ presence should help boost those numbers.
Williams also won’t have to wait long before facing his former team: The Jets host the Giants on Nov. 10.
Giants coach Pat Shurmur was on a conference call as the news of the deal was breaking, but he declined comment. Jets coach Adam Gase also declined comment because the deal was not yet official.
With his lion-like mane, Williams — nicknamed “Big Cat” — was one of the most recognizable players on the Jets in his five seasons since being drafted out of USC. He was also was productive with 240 total tackles, two forced fumbles, an interception and four passes defensed in 71 games.
But his lack of sacks was noticeable, despite former coach Todd Bowles and Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams repeatedly saying he often did things that didn’t show up on stats sheets. He entered the game against the Jaguars with a team-leading 10 quarterback hits.
Williams’ name had been floated in trade rumors in recent weeks with the Jets off to a 1-6 start and it seeming unlikely they would re-sign him in the offseason.
