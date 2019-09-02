SEBRING — It may be bittersweet for some, but Jim Cantore will not be heading to Highlands County, according to Meteorologist Stephen Shiveley of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Even though Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 4 storm, he is still very dangerous, Shively said.
“We are not focusing on that, there is only about a 10-15 mph difference,” Shiveley said.
On Monday’s 5 p.m. advisory, Hurricane Dorian had sustained winds of 150 mph with stronger gusts and did a small two-step to the east. Shiveley said the wobble to the east brought the storm about 10-15 miles away from the coastline. Dorian was 105 miles east of West Palm Beach on Monday evening.
Unfortunately for the Bahamas, the stationary storm had been hammering away at the islands since about 1 p.m. Sunday. Shiveley said the storm was not moving consistently in any direction at the 5 p..m. update.
Dorian’s stall-out might be favorable for the east coast of Florida as the steering currents that were sending it west have stopped.
“We are waiting for a trough to the southeast to push it north,” Shiveley said.
Parts of the county are under a Tropical Storm Watch. The meteorologist said Highlands County will feel the effects of a tropical storm today. Tropical storm winds are between 39-74 mph, which will be felt intermittently, especially in the eastern half of the county. Feeder bands might be coming through with stronger gusts, leaving 1-1 1/2 inches of rain in the county and possibly 2 inches in some parts.
“It will be breezy and wet,” Shiveley said. “Not too bad, but not a great day.”
Shiveley did not have a Magic 8 Ball but felt Wednesday would be a normal weather day for the county and Highlands County has probably dodged a catastrophic storm with Dorian.
