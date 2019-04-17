Veteran sportscaster Jim Kelly will serve as Master of Ceremonies at the 29th Annual ING Spring Conference May 19-23 in Sebring.
SEVEN Sebring Raceway Hotel, formerly the Chateau Elan Hotel and Conference Center in Sebring, will serve as host of the conference. Current pricing deadline is April 26.
Kelly’s storied broadcasting career spanned four decades during which he covered nearly every sport carried on TV or radio. During his 11-year stint at CBS he did play-by-play for PGA Tour events, NFL and NBA games, and horse racing among others.
He left CBS in 1985 to join the ESPN team of broadcasters. His assignments during his 17 years at ESPN included college football and basketball, the NHL, the America’s Cup, bowling, horse racing and golf. He covered approximately 30 tournaments a year between 1988 and 2002, during which he became known as “the voice of the Senior PGA Tour,” now the Champions Tour.
Kelly started his career in his native Toledo, OH, after starring on the University of Toledo hockey team. After splitting time in New York and Florida, he eventually moved to Park City, UT in the late 80’s.
Kelly will be the voice of a full and diverse schedule at the ING Spring Conference:
• ING One-On-One Appointment Show: This is a series of 15-minute, private meetings between exhibitors and attendees.
• ING Demo Lab: Attendees test the latest equipment, training aids and instructional tips on the range and putting green.
• EDUCATION: Sessions include the Entrepreneurs Panel, Generational Marketing, Social Media Marketing and more.
• GOLF: Various golf tournaments will be conducted, both in team and individual formats.
• NETWORKING: Several networking sessions are planned, including the Opening Night Welcome Reception at Rafter T Ranch and the Tuesday Night Banquet.
Plus, at this year’s conference there will be an extended stay program on Thursday May 23, with golf, attraction tours and drag racing at the famed Sebring International Raceway.
To register for the ING Conference, or to find out more about ING, visit www.inggolf.com, or call 407-474-0531.
ABOUT ING: The International Network of Golf has been networking the golf industry since 1990. Anyone in the golf industry or media, at any level, can benefit from being a member of ING. We all have our roles in the golf industry, but we come together under the ING umbrella to help each other grow our businesses and careers.
Along with the Spring Conference, ING also offers the ING Hospitality Room at the PGA Merchandise Show for its members, and conducts the annual ING Media Awards and the ING Industry Honors programs. www.inggolf.com.
Golf Tournament
As part of the ING Spring Conference, attendees have the opportunity to play in the United States Golf Challenge National Qualifying Tournament on Monday, May 20 at Highlands Ridge North in Avon Park. 18 holes, 2 person best-ball, net scoring, must have verifiable handicap index. Seniors (55+) will play Senior tees, Women will play Ladies tees. Enter as a team, or ING will pair individuals to create a team.
The winning team will earn a complimentary entry ($950 value) into the USGC National Championship, set for Sept. 12-14 at Legends Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC.
At Myrtle Beach, teams will compete in the 54-hole National Championship with hopes of earning a spot on Team USA for the 2020 International King’s Cup, to be conducted in Ireland.
