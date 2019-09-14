By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS — Jimmie Johnson made one thing perfectly clear when he walked out of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s infield medical center.
He might be out of the playoffs but his season is not over.
“I think everybody can see the performance is on its way up,” Johnson said after a late crash ended his last-ditch hope of making the 16-car field. “Just keep drilling that and trying to get ourselves higher in points and then also back to victory lane.”
It certainly would be a start.
Johnson hasn’t won an official Cup race since June 2017 at Dover, one of the primary reasons he must wait until 2020 to resume the chase for a record-breaking eighth series title. He has finished outside the top 15 in seven of the last eight races and in the 30s four times during the same span.
Of course, Johnson can always use more time getting acclimated to his second crew chief of the season, Cliff Daniels.
Still, that doesn’t make it any easier to accept the results for Johnson.
And now Johnson will now adjust his championship plans and focus on building momentum that could put him back in playoff position next year.
“It’s pretty impressive the run we’ve been on, to be in the playoffs for many consecutive years. I’m not sure who is close,” Johnson said. “Sure, we wanted to continue it, but the goal is to win a race. The team is getting stronger each and every week. Cliff Daniels is doing an amazing job. We’re ready to roll. We’ll dust ourselves off and go to Vegas and try to get a trophy.”
