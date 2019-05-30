Joel O’Neal
The O’Neal Family would like to follow-up on The Courier-Times in New Castle, Indiana on the passing of our Son, Brother, Uncle and Nephew.
Joel O’Neal passed on May 21, 2019 (The original obituary had incorrect time as p.m.; he passed in the a.m. The original obituary did not include most of his family.) Out of respect for Joel, we would like to have the rest of his loved ones recognized. In addition to the two sisters and one brother mentioned in the Courier-Times, Joel was also survived by many who loved him and will miss him.
Other survivors include father, Homer Jake (Bud) O’Neal; sisters, Marie Jaeger, Sharon Hendricks, Hannah Guerrero, Belinda Wolf, Floria Fineis, and Anita Tipton.
He has 26 aunts and uncles (O’Neal-Poole), and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
