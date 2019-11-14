John C. Blocker
John C. Blocker, 51, of Frostproof, Florida, passed away Nov. 4, 2019.
John was preceded in death by grandson Bryston. John was survived by father, Wayne Blocker; mother, Carolyn Blocker; brother, Charlie Blocker; children, Amanda Blocker, Racheal (Kyle) Daniels and Emily Kelly; grandchildren, Eden, Trace and Brylee; girlfriend, Jeni Smith; niece, Abbi; countless aunts, uncles and cousins.
John was born in Lake Wales, Florida and lived in Frostproof, Florida his whole life. John graduated from Frostproof High School and retired from Avon Park Correctional Institution after working 25 years. John enjoyed life and spending time with his family. John loved playing softball, fishing, and watching his children and grandchildren play baseball and softball. John was a member of Grace Bible Church in Sebring.
A service will be held for John at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Grace Bible Church, 4453 Thunderbird Road, Sebring, FL 33872.
