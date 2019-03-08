John David Washington, 88, of Lake Wales, Florida died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. He was born Aug. 15, 1930 in Lake Wales, the son of Herman and Mary Washington. He was a firefighter in Oregon and Lake Wales and a volunteer deputy chief with Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department for a number of years. He served with the Army National Guard. He and his wife, Edna, operated Washington Nursery on Altvater Road in Avon Park, taking it over from his father. He attended Lighthouse Baptist Church in Lake Wales.
He is survived by his son, Dan (Esther) Washington of Winter Haven, Florida; and his two grandchildren, Briana and Daniel Washington, both of Avon Park. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Edna.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Lake Wales. Marion Nelson Funeral Home, Lake Wales, is in charge of arrangements.
