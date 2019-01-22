What does a 92-year-old woman do to fill her days while wintering in Sebring? If her name is Vivian Johnson, she gets up early, takes a ride on her bike, makes sure to get at least 2,500 steps on her fit bit and then gets to work making quilts.
Johnson was born in Pequaming, Michigan to a father of Finnish descent and a Swedish mother. She is proud of the fact that those are two of the 13 countries she has visited on trips overseas.
As a teen, Johnson worked in a sewing factory where she applied skills taught by her mother to sew collars for Eisenhower jackets. She had a quota of 300 per day and was so efficient that she was often able to earn a full day’s pay and head home by noon.
Married to Kenneth for 56 years, the couple had six children but not a lot of money. Johnson made all of the kids’ clothes, often cutting up hand-me-downs from friends to fashion new duds for her own brood. She is not alone in Sebring. Daughter Carol is a full time resident of Tanglewood and two other daughters, Jo Ann and Linda, spend the winter months in Tanglewood.
Throughout her life, this hard-working lady enjoyed knitting, crocheting, upholstering and even made her own drapes and blinds. Before her husband retired, Johnson took off for California’s Yucca Valley, where he joined her a year later. They spent 15 years in California and it was there that Vivian learned to quilt.
This amazing woman has made more than 1,000 quilts in her lifetime. At least 20 since Christmas. Johnson shops for all of the material and batting in Lansing, Michigan and the ladies of her home church, Grace Lutheran, pay for it. With factory-like production methods, this talented nonagenarian measures, cuts, sews and irons, turning the raw materials into beautiful quilts at a phenomenal pace.
Johnson volunteers with a group of Tanglewood ladies called Denim ‘n More who wrote recently that she “works tirelessly piecing together exquisite, soft flannel blankets in beautiful colors. We then distribute these donations to deserving groups like the V.A., hospice and battered women. Her only reward is in knowing how grateful the recipients are when they receive their own handcrafted blanket.”
Despite a lifetime of working with her hands, they still serve her well. One finger is now turning and one thumb is frozen. Other than that, all is good.
Daughter Carol says that her mom “brought all of the family up in the church and that her faith has kept her strong.” Jo Ann chimes in that her mom was a good teacher, teaching her to cook and sew so well that she ended up teaching her classmates at school.
What else has this lady done during her lifetime? As a girl, Johnson loved downhill skiing, roller skating and ice skating. She was her daughters’ girl scout leader and, in retirement in California, learned woodworking and made gifts for the entire family in the wood shop.
Speaking of family, Vivian has 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and now boasts of her first great, great grandchild.
What lies ahead? Vivian had a friend who lived to 102 and she has set that as a goal for herself. Will she slow down? Not likely. Last year she went on a zip line and showed no fear. She was to jump out of an airplane but it was too windy on the scheduled date so the jump has been rescheduled for this July. She also wants to try parasailing.
If only we could all contribute so much to our family and community, maintain our health, have such a positive outlook on life and always be ready for new challenges.
