AVON PARK – The Avon Park Champions Club inducted four new members into the Avon Park Hall of Fame during their Eighth Annual Hall of Fame Induction Banquet held on Saturday night.
The four newest members to receive their red jackets were Ann Carter, Kenny Long, William “Steve” Maxwell, and Clyde “Chop” Pough.
The first inductee of the night was Ann Carter, who graduated from Avon Park High School in 1958. During her four years she was part of the Avon Park High School Circus, where she tumbled and performed stunts on the flying trapeze.
She played on the varsity girls basketball team all four years and was voted “Most Athletic” in her senior year as well as becoming part of the high school band in tenth grade as a majorette and became head majorette in her senior year.
During her acceptance speech, Carter noted that Lucy Derkman, who was inducted in the first class in 2012, was a major influence in her life.
The second inductee was Kenneth “Kenny” Long Sr. Like Carter, Long participated in the Avon Park Circus. Starting as a tumbler, Long progressed to performing on the flying rings, parallel bars and as a clown. He also played all four years on the high school football team.
Despite he personal accolades and accomplishments during his lifetime, it was clear during his acceptance speech that his greatest accomplishment was marrying his high school sweetheart, Freda Lee Bennett, with whom they had two daughters, two grandsons and two granddaughters.
The third member to be inducted was William S. “Steve” Maxwell. Maxwell graduated from Avon Park High School in 1962 and lettered in football. Maxwell has been an active member of the Avon Park community, running and operating several businesses over the years and still continues to run Maxwell Groves, a business his parents started back in 1935.
As noted in the pamphlet, Maxwell loves Avon Park and wants to help it be the best community it can be.
The last inductee of the night was Clyde “Chop” Pough. Noted as a gifted athlete, Pough played on the baseball and football varsity teams as a freshman. He was part of the 1987 State Championship Baseball team and the 1988 State Championship Football team.
In 1988, he was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the third round and played twelve seasons in the majors with the Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals.
After his career in the majors, Pough found his passion in coaching baseball and has been coaching a travel baseball team, the Florida Flash, for the past ten years.
Pough noted that Bill Jarrett and Ronnie Jackson were instrumental in his success, back in high school and today and that family always comes first.
Providing the musical entertainment was the Avon Park’s Women’s Show Choir, which was awarded a superior rating at districts and will compete at states on April 5th at the State Festival at Palm Beach Atlantic in West Palm Beach.
For more information on the Avon Park Champions Club, visit their website at www.apchampionsclub.com.
