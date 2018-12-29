Joey W. Evans, 51, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 in Sebring, Florida. Joseph is the son of Richard W. and Beverly (Parnell) Evans of Sebring, Florida.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Beverly Evans; daughter, Rachel Adams (Stephen) of North Fort Myers, and son, Martin Evans (Lacy) of Guyton, Georgia. He also leaves behind one sister, Shannon Hornick (Andy) of Savannah, Georgia; two grandchildren, Stephen Adams IV and Aubrie Adams; and a niece, Samantha (Jared) Brown (and Jagger and Jude) and a nephew, Drew (Pamela) Hornick (and Kyndall) of Savannah, Georgia.
Joseph enjoyed hunting, fishing and NASCAR. He was a southern country boy who made a wonderful father and grandpa. He was a lifelong member of the community and a member of Sunridge Baptist Church.
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Joseph’s name to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.