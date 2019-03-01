Joshua D. McClelland
Joshua Daniel McClelland, 23, of Zolfo Springs, Florida, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. He was born in Sebring, Florida and was a life-long resident of Hardee County. He attended Crewsville Bethel Baptist Church and was associated with his uncle, Marshall McClelland, at MMM Services and Outdoor American Imaging Branding and a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also had been with Corsair Tech Group.
He is survived by his mother, Dawn and Brian Mathiews of Zolfo Springs; his grandmother, Nancy McClelland, also of Zolfo Springs; brother, Sgt. Wallace Gage McClelland of Fort Hood, and his extended family, The McClellands.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 2 with the funeral at 11 a.m. Crewsville Bethel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Crewsville Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Zolfo Springs, Florida. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.