SEBRING — Although Tricia Cox’s family was plagued by alcoholism and negative attitudes, she decided she wanted a different life. She longed to embrace the joy and positive attitudes exhibited by people outside her inner circle.
At first, Cox cloaked herself in an outwardly positive attitude, but she was not inwardly positive. “I did not see myself as a positive person,” Cox said.
Others looking at her life from the outside would have considered her to be upbeat and cheerful, but her inner thoughts did not match her outward disposition.
“There were people in my life who were negative and miserable, and I was determined not to become like them,” Cox said. Her early role models did not provide her with the examples she needed, but she began a journey to transform her life with the help of God.
“Looking back I realize God placed so many special people in my life,” she said. When Cox moved to Fernvale Street in Sebring, she met Monica Sauls, who became one of her biggest cheerleaders, and Wally Cox, her future husband.
“I wanted to become a more positive person, but it took years to get there,” she said. “I married Wally Cox, and he is one of the most positive people on the face of the earth. I followed his example.
“I watched Wally’s calmness under pressure as the school superintendent for 16 years,” she said. “Sometimes I would tell him, ‘I don’t know how you didn’t react to that.’ It motivated me to be more calm, to follow his example and to help me avoid high blood pressure.
“Surrounding yourself with positive people is essential,” Cox said. “In the past, I have distanced myself from negative people and situations. It’s pretty easy now that I am retired.”
Besides carefully choosing her friends and closest companions, Cox also decided she wanted to get to know God better. That process began in 1995 with keeping a journal. In her quest to know God in a more personal way, she began writing down her thoughts and prayers every morning. Today she has over 50 journals.
“Through prayer journaling and God’s hand in my life, I became a more positive person,” she said. With journaling, Cox could look back and see God’s answers to her prayers, even though his answers may not have been what she had originally wanted. “His plans are much better,” she said.
Cox begins her day by reading the Bible, several devotions and writing her prayers in her journal. “Sometimes I can’t focus when I’m praying. Writing down my prayers helps me focus. I start with writing comments about my devotions before writing down my prayers.
When Cox worked as a school librarian, she set her clock back so she would have time to read her Bible and journal. “It was something I chose to do,” she said.
“There’s no right way to pray or journal,” Cox said. “I encourage my friends to journal. Journaling is so healing — to write down your thoughts and prayers and see God’s answers.”
Cox also credits her deep, life-long friendships with helping her to maintain a positive attitude on life. “You have to work at having friends and having connections,” she said.
“Life can be a struggle without friends and family for support,” Cox said. She texts her friends every day to stay in touch, and she regularly meets with them.
Friendships are vitally important to Cox. “At my lowest point, I felt God pursuing me through the encouragement of friends. That’s when I began seeking His plan for my life through my early morning quiet time.”
Cox still meets with co-workers from Fred Wild Elementary even though she is retired, and she stays in touch with classmates she has known since elementary school.
Another key to Cox’s joy is her decision to forgive others. “I’ve had to learn to forgive people who have really wounded me,” she said.
“If I had not worked on my positive attitude and my relationship with God, it would have been harder to get through to get through the most troubling times in my life,” she said.
Because Cox has overcome her hardships and radiates joy, she continues to be a blessing to others around her. She shares her smile and sunny disposition with school-age children even after her retirement. “I volunteer and help my daughter-in-law at the Kindergarten Learning Center,” Cox said.
“Volunteering helps me keep a sense of purpose and have something to do,” she said. “I could become very negative if I sat around and did nothing. I volunteer and stay connected with the community.
“I make a choice to be positive,” she said.
Indeed, Cox has made a choice to seek God’s plan for her life, journal every morning, surround herself with positive friends, become more positive and volunteer — all purposeful activities that require discipline. Yet these activities have sown the fertile soil in her heart and yielded a beautiful bouquet of joy.
