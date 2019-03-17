Joyce A. Carlson
Joyce Ann Carlson, 86, departed this earth on March 3, 2019 in Sebring, Florida with family by her side.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 18, 1932 to the late Joseph and Anna Bachor. Joyce attended school in Detroit and was a drummer in the band, a synchronized swimmer and a diver. She had a love of people and was a strong and compassionate woman.
Joyce married the late Robert Carlson and they are survived by their daughters, Michelle Pavlick (Frank, deceased), Deborah Berzsenyi (Thomas), Joyce Carlson and Bobbi Golden (Michael). During her life she became a single parent and raised her daughters with amazing perseverance, creativity and endless amounts of love.
She was a member of the Le Club La Salle, which supplied endless friendships including her second husband, the late O’Dell Bryant. Together they made annual visits to Sebring to visit Joyce’s mother. Concerned about her health, they relocated to Sebring to care for her in their home. Later, her daughter, Michelle, joined them from California, pups in tow and the ongoing pet therapy began that Joyce forever loved.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Bachor; her half-sister, Pat Ashton; stepmother, Eleanor Bachor; and stepfather, William B. Daníel.
Besides her daughters, Joyce is survived by seven grandchildren, a half-sister, Nancy Mifflin (Fred) and many loving friends.
A special thanks to Cornerstone Hospice and Nu-Hope Elder Care Services in Sebring that played an important role in Joyce’s final days. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. Call 863-385-1546.
