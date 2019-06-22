The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour held its fourth event of the summer season on Thursday at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club.
The 45 youngsters, ages 6-18, competed on the Turtle Run course and some excellent scores were recorded.
“We had a good turnout and there were some good scores posted,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director and Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club Professional Andy Kesling.
Sebring High School sophomore Lane Revell continued his torrid start to the season by winning the boys 16-18 age group with an 80. Blue Streak linkster Avery Hurst placed second with an 82, Dylan Crawford and Cade Scarborough tied for third at 84, Beckham Donovan shot an 87, Ranen Carmichael had a 91, Kyle Tanner and Nick Piccione shot a 97, Zac Taylor carded a 104 and Owen Schraeder had a 126.
“Five guys shot under 90 and that’s pretty good,” Kesling said. “Lane is obviously playing well and it was good to have Avery back since he went to watch the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach last week. That’s a pretty cool experience for him.”
In the boys 14-15 age group, Ashton Griffin finished first with a 98, Logan McGann came in second place with a 106, Jay Walkup was third at 107, Owen Moses shot a 109, Brayden Smith had a 110 and Ian Frasier finished at 112.
“That’s a very competitive age group and it should be interesting to see who comes out on top,” Kesling said.
Marquez Angeles won the boys 11-13 division with a 39 for nine holes, Ben Trevino was second with a 42, Trent Bray finished third at 44, Matthew Suarez shot a 48, Kale Henderson came in with a 52, JR Redding shot a 65, Connor Hadden had a 67, Hunter Halloran was at 70, Zach Dent shot 79 and Lincoln Kampman had a 90.
“That’s a fine score by Marquez, Ben is starting to round into form and Trent is coming on,” said Kesling.
In the boys and girls 9-10 age group, Dillon Parnell continued his fine play by finishing first with a 43, Devin Wortinger placed second at 46, Jenesi Trevino was third with a 59, Hannah Castillo shot a 63, Connor Darrow had a 68, Tyler Griffin came in at 71 and Charlie Presley shot a 73.
“Dillon is a very consistent young golfer,” Kesling said. “Devin is right there as well and it’s a lot of fun to watch them play.”
Ashlyn Wortinger won the boys and girls 6-8 age group with a score of 42, Owen Smith finished in second place with a 44, JD Scheipsmeier was third at 47, Tommy Wohl shot a 49, Parker Presley had a 50, Aiden Darrow came in with a 53, Nixon Bone shot a 54 and Brooke Wortinger had a 65.
“Ashlyn is following in Devin’s footsteps,” Kesling said. “She is a good player and the family loves golf.”
In the girls 14-18 age group, Former Sebring standout golfer Alyssa Jordan finished first with an 89, while former Lake Placid standout golfer Ashley Engle came in second place with a 92.
“It was good to have Alyssa and Ashley out here playing,” said Kesling. “They will both be heading off to college soon and we’re glad to have them join us before they leave.”
In the boys and girls 11-13 division, Melanie Suarez finished first with a 60, while Rylie Brooker came in second with a 75.
“Melanie played well and it was nice to have Rylie out here playing,” Kesling said. “The more girls we get the better it is.”
The next event on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is set for Thursday at Pinecrest Golf Club.
“We’re excited to be heading to Pinecrest Golf Club,” Kesling said. “It’s a good course and one the kids should enjoy playing.”
For more information on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour, contact Kesling at 863-835-2436.
