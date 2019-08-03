The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour continued its summer run with an event at Highlands Ridge South on Thursday.
More than 40 junior golfers, ages 6-18, battled the heat, humidity and rain to post some impressive scores on the challenging and tight Highlands Ridge South course.
“It was a great day of golf and the kids had some really good scores out there,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour assistant Roben Griffin. “
In the boys 16-18 age group, Sebring High sophomore Lane Revell continued his stellar play this summer by shooting a 77 to finish first. Blue Streak junior Beckham Donovan placed second with an 81, Ranen Carmichael shot an 82 to come in third, Cade Scarborough had a 97, Andrew Graham shot a 99, Nick Piccone fired a 105, Kyle Tanner finished with a 110 and Casey Strickland shot a 115.
“Lane’s been solid all summer,” said Griffin. “He’s shot in the 70s in every tournament and been pretty consistent. That’s a good score for Beckham who got new clubs which I think will help. That’s an awesome round by Ranen and his best of the summer. It’s good to see them playing well with the high school golf season starting pretty soon.”
Former Lake Placid High golfer Ashley Engle finished first in the girls 16-18 division with a 79, while former Sebring high standout Alyssa Jordan carded an 80.
“Great scores by Ashley and Alyssa,” said Griffin. “It’s kind of bittersweet because this was their last time playing with us since they are heading off to college. They have both played on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour for years and we enjoyed having them out here. They are great young ladies and we wish them the best as they begin a new chapter in their lives.”
Alex Kruschwitz shot a 36 for nine holes to win the boys and girls 9-10 age group, Hannah Castillo placed second with a 42, Liam McCann and Devin Wortinger tied for third place with a 44, Jordan Castillo was fifth at 45, Jenesi Trevino shot a 54, Charley Presley had a 57 and Tyler Griffin shot 68.
“That’s an awesome score by Alex,” Griffin said. “He came down from Winter Haven and had a good day. That’s a good score by Hannah and it’s sweet to see her play well.”
In the boys 14-15 division, Logan McGann finished first with a 79, Zach Doorlag placed second with an 83, Brayden Smith shot an 89, Owen Moses fired a 95, Ashton Griffin and Nicholas Garber each shot a 99, Ian Frasier came in at 108 and Cole Fann had a 112.
“That’s a tight division,” said Griffin. “Some of those boys are getting ready for the high school golf season and are playing well.”
In the boys and girls 6-8 division, Jadiel DeJesus finished first with a 42, Zoe Hout and Owen Smith tied for second at 43, JD Scheipsmeier was fourth with a 49, Nixon Bone shot a 50, Ashley Wortinger had a 51 and Parker Presley carded a 52.
“That’s an awesome round by Jadiel,” Griffin said. “That age group has some talent and it’s very competitive. There are different winners each week and they are a lot of fun to watch.”
Marquez Angeles shot a 37 to finish first in the boys 11-13 age group, Trent Bray came in second place with a 39, Ben Trevino finished third with a 45, Matthew Suarez and Dillon Parnell tied at 49, JR Redding had a 55, Conner Hadden shot 60 and Kale Henderson had a 61.
Good scores by Marquez and Trent,” Griffin said. “They have battled all summer and it’s going to come down to the final event to see who comes out on top in the age group.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour will wrap up the summer season with its two-day Sertoma Tour Championship at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club.
The Tour Championship will be held on Aug. 17-18 with the golfers playing Turtle Run on the first day and Deer Run on the final day.
An awards banquet will be held following the final round with trophies handed out to the competitors.
“The summer has flown by and we’re looking forward to the Tour Championship,” said Griffin. “A number of age group winners are going to come down to the final event of the season and that’s great to see. We’ve had a great summer of golf and we’re looking forward to wrapping things up at Sun ‘n Lake.”
