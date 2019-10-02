TOM FOX/THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS via AP POOL

Botham Jean’s mother, Allison Jean, center, escorted by civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, right,, is hugged by family members outside the courtroom after fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Dallas. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder.