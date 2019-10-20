Special to the Highlands News-Sun

This home is located at 3709 Divot Road in Golf Hammock, Sebring. It is priced at $157,500.00 and is listed with Kevin & Teresa Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus.

This three-bedroom, two-bath home has a large two-car garage and is situated on a 100-by-150-foot lot in Golf Hammock.

This one-owner home offers an open floor plan with living room to the front and a large oversized family room to the rear just off the kitchen. The family room includes an area great for playing cards or added dining space, cathedral ceiling and has a wet bar and refrigerator for easy access when entertaining.

This home is being sold furnished so just bring your clothes and toothbrush. The roof was replaced in 2012 and the A/C was replaced in 2015 and just recently serviced.

The master bedroom is a nice size with a large closet and adjoining bath with single sink vanity and tub/shower combination. The third bedroom has double doors just off of the front entry and is currently being used as an office/den but does include a closet.

The second bedroom comes with two twin beds and has a neutral beige colored carpeting.

The kitchen has formica cabinets and counter tops and includes all appliances. There are sliding glass doors off of the family room to a concrete patio area that is ideal for your afternoon barbecue.

This home has a golf cart that could be purchased separately if interested.

This home is one of the best buys on the market in Golf Hammock, so if you are a full-time resident, part-time or even a first-time buyer, come and check this listing out before it is gone.

Yearly HOA for Golf Hammock is $375 per year.

For further information or to line up your private showing, please contact Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884, or email us at Teresa@TeresaBock.com. MLS#270033

