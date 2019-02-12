Less than a year ago, County Administrator Randy Vosburg shook things up with the county’s emergency responders when he shifted personnel to new roles.
One of the changes he made was getting Marc Bashoor more involved. Bashoor had worked with the county on the fire assessment and paid fire department conversion, but Vosburg realized the skill set in him and brought him on to fill a void as other key personnel shifted responsibilities.
Within two weeks, Vosburg officially hired Bashoor as the county’s public safety director. At the time, he joked with county commissioners that he had been called on the carpet for saying it wouldn’t be hard to combine volunteer and full-time fire departments. He didn’t offer to take his words back. Instead, he rolled his sleeves up even further and the hard work begun.
The experience that Bashoor brought to Highlands County is invaluable. He served as head of fire services for seven years in Prince George County, Maryland, an area of 1 million people east of Washington, D.C. It was there where he first started in 1981 as a volunteer firefighter. At that time, the department was still undergoing a consolidation of 40 separate volunteer fire departments into one fire service, which had begun in 1970.
But all of his experience hasn’t been with volunteer departments, or providing coverage for an area of 1 million people in the suburbs of the nation’s capital. He also worked for five years in Mineral County, West Virginia, with 2,200 people.
He understands the challenges of running fire protection with volunteers, combining a volunteer service with a paid service, as well as preparation that is required for the untimely natural disasters that can occur.
Bashoor quickly tackled the fire assessment, helping the county reach a compromise with merchants who were not happy with the initial round of assessments presented. The new public safety director didn’t compromise on the safety equipment needed by the county’s first responders. Five of the departments needed upgrades to work as part of a paid/volunteer combined system. New stations were already planned for construction. New equipment was needed.
All things that wouldn’t be possible had the county not passed the fire assessment.
Through it all, Bashoor also knew that he needed to communicate the needs to the general public. Before being asked questions, he tried to provide answers through a number of guest columns he submitted to this newspaper, explaining who public safety actually is in the county and that the fire assessment was only a small price to pay for the safety of the county’s first responders, as well as the public they serve.
He also wrote a number of columns talking about the challenges at each of the county’s volunteer fire departments, the areas that each covers and the volunteers who serve there. He has talked openly with the media to share tips of staying safe during the cold temperatures, not overextending the purpose of power strips, and putting the right people in place to help him run the department.
His skills to communicate so well with the county residents have been appreciated by those who have been able to better understand the hows and whys that have resulted in so many changes. He chose not to try to communicate with only a small select group who follow him digitally, but to also engage in communicating through the Highlands News-Sun.
He also initiated a change in his department to be more encompassed overall — Highlands County Fire Services is now called Highlands County Fire Rescue.
Since accepting his position with the county, Bashoor has been at the side of the men and women under him in fighting the warehouse fire that destroyed two bays at Musselman Storage, a fire in the historic Lake Placid Tower, and the gyrocopter crash in which two men lost their lives and a seasonal couple lost their home.
At the time of his hiring, Commission Chair James Brooks called Bashoor an “answer to our prayers.” He’s certainly done a lot of good in his short time here. Highlands County should be thankful that Bashoor calls this home.
Well isn't that special?
