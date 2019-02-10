Justine “Chris” Boysen, 94, of Sebring, Florida passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Mrs. Boysen was born Oct. 16, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois to Stanley and Helen Kurpik. She was a graduate of Allegan High School, Allegan, Michigan and worked in quality control with Michigan Magnetics and General Electric. Chris was an avid gardener and had a large vegetable garden in Michigan and a smaller garden in Lake Placid. She moved to Lake Placid in 1989 and then to Sebring three years ago.
Survivors include her children, Mary Ann (John Waszelewski) Mort of Macomb, Michigan, William (Linda) Boysen of Apopka, Florida and Betty (Gordon) Tyler of Allegan, Michigan and Sebring, Florida; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Norman; her brother, Felix, and her sister, Sophie Marble.
Mrs. Boysen was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Chris will be missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 27, 2019 at New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sebring. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page–Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.
