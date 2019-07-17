Kathleen Lowie
Kathleen Lynn Kennedy Lowie, 61, of Sebring, Florida died July 8, 2019. She was born in Moosejaw, Saskatchewan, Canada. She had been a longtime resident of Sebring and had been an office manager for several medical offices. She was a graphic artist for the Highlands News-Sun.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin. She is survived by a daughter, Jacquelyn; her sister, Jeannie Crivello; grandchildren, Sebastian, Abigail, Isabella and Kevin; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Sebring Masonic Lodge. Morris Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
