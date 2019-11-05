By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Highlands County Republican Party Chair Kathleen G. “Kathy” Rapp is running for Board of County Commission District 2, the seat Don Elwell will vacate.
She has served as chair of the Highlands County Executive Republican Committee since 2013, when elected to serve in the stead of John Drozinski, who resigned for health reasons.
In 2016, she served as a delegate to the Republican National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, where Donald Trump was nominated as the candidate for president. While there, she was interviewed for local news and got to sit in on a forum with Ambassador John Bolton, Senator Jeff Sessions. then-Florida Governor Rick Scott, and former Speaker Newt Gingrich.
“Being a delegate at the RNC has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I am truly grateful for those who made it possible for me to be here,” Rapp wrote in social media while waiting for her plane departure at the end of the convention. “I’m so thankful for being elected by my peers in Congressional District 17. Also, financial help from the HCREC [Highlands County Republican Executive Committee], Steve Coltharp, and my wonderful husband Gary.”
Rapp was unavailable for comment Monday. She is listed to run against three other fellow republicans: Mary L. Bengston, Shird Smith Moore and Joedene Thayer, who currently serves as planning supervisor for the county.
To date, Thayer has raised $1,200 in contributions and has spent $135.73 in expenses. Bengtson has raised $100. All others have yet to begin fundraising.
Born and raised in Highlands County, Rapp graduated from Sebring High School and then the University of Florida with a degree in occupational therapy.
She served as a therapist in the Highlands County schools and in private practice, and later developed her own business in Mary Kay Cosmetics, earning a promotion to senior sales director.
Rapp has been married for 42 years to husband Gary who has taught and coached generations of students and athletes at Sebring High School. They have two sons, Travis (Holly) and Brian (Allison), their daughter Christie Pena (Mike) and six grandchildren.
She can be reached at the local Republican Party office at 2934 Sparta Road in Sebring, or via email at rapp1422@gmail.com.
