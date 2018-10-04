Do not approve [Brett] Kavanaugh for SCOTUS. Even if he is innocent of assaulting Dr. [Christine Blasey] Ford, he definitely does not have the temperament to be a justice.
His meltdown, in which he shouted and cried and sniffed and shouted again, is more than ample evidence. He also showed himself to be not at all impartial, and would not be able to consider judgments without wanting to rule against Democrats and Democratic interests.
He does not "deserve" the appointment as he implies. He has shown himself to be undeserving.
Please Senator [Marco] Rubio and Senator [Bill] Nelson, have the wisdom not to taint the highest court of our land with a childish, petulant, entitled, prejudiced and egotistical man.
Julia Wenzel
Winter Haven
