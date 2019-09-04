SEBRING — Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said the Emergency Operations Center and Highlands County Fire Rescue have begun to stand down.
It may take 24 hours for the heightened level of alert to settle back to a normal routine, Bashoor said. The same may hold true for residents, but even though he wants people to stay calm, he doesn’t want them to get too comfortable.
“Don’t unpack all your stuff,” Bashoor said Tuesday. “Give it a day, to make sure it won’t come back.”
Tuesday morning, Hurricane Dorian sat 100 miles to the southeast, off the Florida coast, and according to the National Weather Service, had weakened.
However, it hadn’t turned north just yet.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center reported Dorian had dropped to a Category 3 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds at or near 120 mph. Before noon, it had already reduced to a Category 2. However, it is expected to return to a Category 3 as it continues its trek.
Forecasters expected Dorian to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 45 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 160 miles from the center.
The storm was expected to move slightly faster to the northwest or north-northwest late on Tuesday, or that night, with a full turn to the north by Wednesday evening and a north-northeast turn by Thursday morning.
NHC reported the storm would move dangerously close to the Florida east coast from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening, and very close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, respectively.
By late Thursday, it is expected to be off the North Carolina coast.
Meanwhile, Highlands County’s Emergency Operations Center remained at Level 1 Activation, maintaining close contact with the NHC.
While this was going on, Bashoor urged residents to give themselves a mental break from the storm, or any other tropical weather depressions brewing in the Equatorial Atlantic Ocean.
“We’re watching them. Let Emergency Management focus on it,” Bashoor said. “If we, as individuals, focus on it, we’ll spin ourselves into a frenzy.”
Instead, he said, residents should just focus on being in a state of readiness for this time of year: hurricane season.
That means making sure they still have water and food supplies, generators and gasoline — for those who have them — batteries, working emergency communication and lighting, storm shutters on their home and/or an evacuation plan ready to put into effect.
That might even mean leaving hurricane shutters up, if possible, for the time being.
“Yeah, we’re in the middle of hurricane season,” Bashoor said. “Just because this one didn’t hit us, that doesn’t mean the next one won’t.”
He also cautions people not to overextend themselves with outdoor preparations in 90-degree or hotter heat and humidity, leading to exhaustion or injury from accidents.
Another county official already had a suggestion for those who had over-bought food and water supplies.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., expressing thanks on social media that the storm had “missed” Highlands County, suggested people consider boxing up some of their supplies, or just not unpacking them, and donating them to churches and other non-profit organizations for delivery to the Bahamas, where the storm pounded residents point-blank for 48 hours or more.
“They are going to need all we can give, and then some,” Howerton wrote.
Most commented on his post that they liked that idea. A couple of them said the storm could still turn west. Another person wrote that the season was not over, and people here would need supplies.
Howerton replied that he was not saying Highlands County is “clear,” but that officials were “cautiously optimistic it will start it’s [sic] northern migration” Tuesday.
That it slowed to a crawl over the Bahamas was fortunate for Florida, he said.
“Supplies-wise, my point is that if you don’t need them right now, there are people that will, but remember this and restock and stay ready,” Howerton wrote.
