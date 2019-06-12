LAKE PLACID — The governing board of Keep Florida Beautiful, which represents affiliates throughout the sunshine state, has recognized Erin Rogers for her demonstrated leadership in promoting behavior change on litter prevention, recycling and beautification in Highway Park.
Erin, 12, with Keep Highway Park Beautiful and Sam Schatz with Keep Alachua County Beautiful were each named Outstanding Youth Champions. Erin is the daughter of Tiffany Green, president of the Highway Park Neighborhood Council. Erin is a member of the Wele Youth Leadership program and is also the winner of the 2019 Wele Youth Ambassador of the Year award.
The awards ceremony kicked off the Keep Florida Beautiful Conference, June 5-7, where affiliates learned how to build their base, raise funds effectively and foster collaborations.
Keep Florida Beautiful is under the Keep America Beautiful umbrella. It consists of over 40 affiliates from the Panhandle to the Keys with more than 200,000 volunteers across the state. The volunteers work to remove litter from our roads and waterways as well as provide beautification programs and encourage recycling. KFB receives funding from the Florida Department of Transportation’s DRIVE IT HOME – Keep Our Paradise Litter Free Campaign to complete successful events across the state.
