I had a nice Mother’s Day. Both John and James took the time to call me, Don gave me flowers and a lovely card, and it was overall a good day. But there was a touch of the bittersweet to it: For some reason, my thoughts kept going back to my mom, who left this earth too young 19 years ago.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1929, and was a Brooklyn girl through and through. We used to joke that the city would never die as long as my mom was around — even years in Florida couldn’t get rid of the twang of Brooklyn in her voice.
Mom didn’t finish high school, due to family obligations. She had three daughters and a son and watched them go through school. When my brother was finishing up his journey through public education, Mom decided it was time she finished her own schooling. She got her GED and then went on to become an LPN. My siblings and I were so proud of her for doing all that.
Mom was the one who gifted me with a love of reading and words in general. In fact, I give her credit in part for my becoming a writer. I regret that she didn’t live to see me go into fiction writing — I would have loved her input on my novels and stories.
One other thing she gave me was compassion for young people. Mom liked our friends and was a willing shoulder and ear to those who were having problems. Whenever Don and I have reached out to a young person to help them out, I like to think I’m honoring her in a small way.
She was brash and sassy and didn’t take a lot of garbage from others. It was entertaining to listen to her deal with a phone solicitor — she usually had a snappy comeback that I’m sure made them regret calling our house.
Mom had her quirks. She never learned how to drive. Her excuse was that she was afraid she’d try to arrest other drivers who misbehaved on the road. She’d also joked that New York refused to give her a license simply because she couldn’t stop, back up, or turn. I never learned the rest of the story, and we as a family worked around the fact she didn’t drive.
A lifelong diehard Republican, Mom had strong opinions concerning politics. I’ve wondered what she’d make of the current mess we have in Washington, DC. I can almost hear her bemoaning the nastiness that politics have become, and while I don’t know how she would’ve voted in 2016, I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t have been for Hillary.
Another bad habit she had that I wish with all my heart she could’ve stopped was smoking. She started young, and never managed to quit, despite knowing the risks. Over time she developed breast cancer and quit briefly, but then went back to the cigarettes. Even being on oxygen 24/7 and getting lung cancer didn’t make her quit — she smoked until the day she died.
I miss my mom. I miss talking to her, debating with her, playing word games with her. If you’re lucky enough to still have your mom alive, you have a blessing. Give her a call, or if it’s feasible, go by and see her, just to give her a hug. Right now, I wish I could.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.