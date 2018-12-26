For most of us, we wake up this morning knowing that the buzz of Christmas is done. Packages have been opened, torn wrapping paper picked up and in the trash can, leftovers have been put away for nibbling on through the week.
Many of us will leave our Christmas tree up for at least another week, waiting until after Jan. 1 to take it down. Those who feel brave will take it down to burn Monday night as the new year comes in.
Regardless of your holiday traditions, it is important to remember that the holiday traffic remains at peak this week. Some families may be heading back home; others may be trying to get to families for the rest of their winter break. Some may be trying to enjoy the only vacation they will get this year.
AAA forecasts that more than 5.3 million Floridians will take a road trip before New Year’s Day. There will be nearly 242,000 additional Florida drivers on the roads, compared to last year’s holiday season.
Think about it, 5.3 million Florida motorists traveling. That doesn’t even include travelers from out of state.
Nationwide, more than 102.1 million Americans will take a road trip – 4.3 million more than last year.
Folks, that’s a lot of people.
2018 marks the 10th consecutive year of rising year-end holiday travel, according to AAA. Since 2005, total year-end holiday travel volume has grown by 21.6 million, an increase of more than 25 percent. The year-over-year growth of 4.4 percent this year is the largest since 2014.
According to data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there were more than 9,000 crashes on Florida roads during the 2017 holiday season, which ends Jan. 2. That total number of crashes included 106 fatalities, 554 serious bodily injuries and almost 2,729 DUI arrests. The recorded number of DUIs does include the Thanksgiving holiday, which begins 10 days before Thanksgiving and ends the Sunday after.
For 20 years, AAA and Budweiser have partnered to fight impaired driving by providing the Tow to Go program. They are doing it again this year.
If you failed to plan, or find yourself in an unexpected predicament, don’t think you are indestructible. Do not get in your vehicle and think you can safely make it home.
Pick up the phone and call 1-855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246). A AAA tow truck will take you and your vehicle to a safe location within 10 miles of where they pick you up. The ride is confidential and free. The Tow to Go program is available through 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2.
Regardless of where you are traveling this year, whether it’s outside Florida or across town, make safety your top priority. Always buckle up and make sure everyone in the vehicle does the same. Leave early so there is no need to rush, and put down the phone. It’s against the law to text and drive. Don’t be a distracted driver.
If one of us works at it, we can make the rest of the year a safe one for all travelers and keep the smiles on our loved ones by safely arriving to our destinations.
