So far, Ron DeSantis has been a pleasant surprise as governor. He seems to be making all the right moves and should be given credit where credit is due. Keep up the good work Governor.
Larry Power
Sebring
Sebring
I am so proud of the Governor, especially after they turn Bobby Joe Long into worm food next month.
I tentatively agree but am still waiting for the other shoe to drop. I will remain cautiously optimistic.
