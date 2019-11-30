SEBRING — Decades of fire prevention seminars and face-to-face advice has helped firefighters save property and lives.
Home fires still occur, especially during the holidays with increased use of electric lights and appliances, central and portable heaters, fireplaces and candles.
Every year, Avon Park Fire Capt. Steve Kempe, Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox and Fire Prevention Capt. Paul Anderson with Highlands County Fire Rescue inform and educate residents.
In 31 years on the job, Kempe said, he's seen kids to whom he taught fire prevention grow up to be adults with families of their own.
That doesn't mean people don't still make mistakes.
Maddox said last holiday season saw six fires in six days in Sebring, three of them in one day.
"I've seen all kinds of things. Usually, it's negligence," Kempe said. "We hope to make a difference."
Trees
Trends toward live Christmas trees means people who grew up without them now must tend to them, Anderson said, and they might not know how.
When selecting a real tree, Maddox said, look for one with fresh, green needles that don't fall off. While a store may have "watered" their trees, buyers can't count on that, Anderson said.
The first thing to do is cut a section off the bottom of the trunk and set it in a tree stand full of water, keeping that container full at all times, Anderson said.
It needs to sit at least three feet from any heat source, Maddox said, and not blocking any exits.
Also, Maddox said, watch out for pets that could topple the tree or drink up the water.
Kempe said a well-hydrated tree makes all the difference with a fire.
"We've experimented ourselves with that," Kempe said. "It's like kindling. It lets all its BTUs off at one time."
"BTU" is a British thermal unit, which is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of one pound of water by one degree Fahrenheit.
Kempe confirmed that a dry Christmas tree on fire compares to an outdoor bonfire.
Anderson also said stores sell spray-on chemicals to make trees fire resistant.
Lights
Kempe said 25% of tree fires start from faulty electric decorations, mainly lights.
Read the warning labels on all lights before using them, Anderson said: The labels say whether they can be used outdoors or not, and how many strings can be plugged into each other.
In general, Kempe said, don't string more than three strands of lights together, and don't run them all off the same outlet, meaning the same two-plug face plate.
Kempe recommends rearranging decorations to keep them spread out among your wall outlets.
Anderson said people should visually inspect each strand for breaks in the insulation or for frayed wiring. If they short out and spark, they could cause fire. If in doubt, Maddox said, throw them away and get new ones. They are relatively inexpensive.
Be wary of buying them second-hand, Maddox said. There's no way to tell how old they are or if they are safe to use.
Never use indoor lights outside, Anderson said. They aren't designed to keep out moisture from rain or just morning dew.
All of the the fire professionals said to turn off the lights and other electric decorations when leaving the house and especially when going to bed. There's no one awake to enjoy them, and why risk a fire while asleep, they said.
Cords
All three fire captains recommend surge-protector power strips with built-in breakers to guard against overload, and advise against using power strips without surge protection.
However, people should never "daisy chain" cords and power strips by plugging them into each other, Maddox said. They can overload, melt and catch fire.
Candles
All three said candle decorations should sit away from anything else that's flammable, and must be monitored constantly, especially with young children or pets in the house.
Kempe suggests using LED candles — light-emitting diodes — which cost less, save energy and emit little to no heat.
Heaters
Maddox said two of every five home heating fires are from space heaters, as are five of every six home heating deaths.
Most homes have heat on the central units, which may have collected dust and smell like it's burning when started up for the first time that year, Maddox said.
People using space heaters need to remember to keep them three feet from anything that can catch fire, Anderson said, and clear of traffic areas. Most new heaters have a tip-over switch, which shuts them off if they fall over, Maddox said. Older units, which people keep around for years, do not.
Like candles and lights, they should be shut off when no one is there, they all said.
People using kerosene heaters or similar fuel-based heaters need to crack open windows on opposite sides of the house or room for ventilation, Anderson said. It might let some cold air in, but that's better than suffocating from carbon monoxide or other poisonous gases.
Those types of heaters won't shut off if tipped over, Maddox said. Also, Anderson said, make sure to refill them outside; never inside the house.
Fireplace
Kempe said one cold Christmas Eve, an number of workers all in one house decided to build a fire in the fireplace. What they didn't know is that previous residents/owners had cut off and plugged the chimney and built the roof over the top of it.
The workers ended up lighting the attic on fire, Kempe said.
Anderson said people need to burn hardwood in their fireplaces, which create less particles that stick to the inside of the chimney. Also, he recommends having the chimney cleaned each year before the cold weather. It will help detect debris and any animal nests.
Detectors
Finally, check smoke detectors and give them fresh batteries, they said. If you use a fireplace or fuel-based heater, get a carbon monoxide detector, too. It could save your life.
