Another week down and six more pounds gone. No need to bury the lead. I’ve dropped six pounds since I made the change to doing things on my own. That’s a total of 36 pounds lost since Jan. 17.
I have to say that mentally I feel good. I still crave cheese but gone are the cravings for things like chocolate and soda. I still have my coffee with cream, but no sugar, unless it’s one of those iced coffees from Starbucks.
I still have vices. My eating habits compared to what they were before are almost night and day. But I still have little things that I know I could do without but help satisfy those cravings so that when presented with the “bad stuff” I can say no without hesitation.
With my scrambled eggs and bacon, I also have a bit of shredded cheddar. Not a lot, but enough that you taste it. The milk with coffee or even one of those Starbucks cold coffees you can get at the convenience store. One day last week I had bread with my sandwich.
If you’re the type of person who can’t limit themselves very easy or if you’re just starting out on changing your eating habits, I don’t recommend this. But I’ve found that allowing myself these small things only works if I am “good” the rest of the time in between. I can’t go and cover all my meals with cheese like I used to. No sodas or sugary cereals for breakfast. And no chips or candy for snacking.
If I had allowed myself to have these allowances when I first started this journey, I never would have made it this far. That first month or so was important in getting myself into the habit of eating better and changing the bad habits I was already in.
While the exact amount of time it takes to change a habit varies depending on who you ask, they all agree that the beginning of the change is key. So, don’t expect to have the new eating habits or exercise routine to become a part of your normal life within days. It takes work, and motivation, to not just want to change but to stick with it.
I’ve learned that not everything that’s supposed to help you lose weight will work for everyone. One of the habits that the Biggest Loser suggests you take up is intermittent fasting. This means that we were to do all of our calorie consumption within a specific time period of the day. Only eating between noon and 6 p.m. was the ideal goal, but not everyone could hit that window.
I couldn’t.
As it was, I was closing my eating window around 8 p.m. every night and opening it or eating by 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. most days. In between it was only water or black coffee. This was to stimulate my metabolism and the body would begin to process the fat already present. The shorter the window the better it would work. But I never could get myself short enough.
To get the window to the ideal place, I would have had to eat all three meals at work and not even start eating until about noon. That didn’t work for me. I am still trying to refrain from eating, even a healthy snack, after 8 p.m. It seemed like a good habit to be in, I’m just not forcing the fasting element on myself.
Does intermittent fasting work? I’m told it does by many people and they are all in great shape. But for me and my day, it was just not making sense. But stopping calorie consumption after a certain time for the night still makes sense and I do it every night that I can.
I also make sure to wear my Fitbit everywhere I go. It’s on me at all times, tracking my calories burned and steps taken. I have it set for certain number per hour and when the hour is almost up and I am on pace to not make the step count, it reminds me to get up and walk. It also has my wife’s photo as the watch background. So, I am greeted by just another small piece of motivation every time I look at it.
Achieving my weight loss goal isn’t a short-term adventure, I know that. It’s going to take time and dedication, but I also know that I don’t have to physically hurt myself every week to get there.
There’s a great quote from a celebrity that I follow on social media that I think illustrates my own journey and where I am so far in the process. It’s from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and he said, “Success isn’t overnight. It’s when everyday you get a little better than the day before. It all adds up.”
