No one who knows me would confuse me with a fashion expert. My go-to outfit is a pair of jeans paired with one of the many T-shirts I own. Add a pair of slip-on shoes and I’m good.
I’m not totally out of touch. I know you don’t mix plaids and stripes, for example. And I’m generally OK when it comes to combining colors that don’t clash too badly. That’s one advantage of blue jeans — you can throw any color shirt in the mix and come out all right.
I do try to look, if not like a fashion plate, at least presentable. To this end I’ve enlisted a company called Stitchfix to give me a hand.
Stitchfix is one of those online clothing companies that will send you a box with five items of clothing and/or shoes and/or accessories for you to try on and check out. You pay for what you keep and send what you don’t like back at no cost to you.
I’ve gotten three boxes from them since I joined up, and I like it so far. When I first signed up, I had to fill out a profile about my tastes and my body type, and they use that to select fashionable items for me to hopefully fall in love with. While no box has been perfect, I’ve wound up buying two or three items out of the five each time.
One thing I really like about them is they send me pants that actually fit. This is an issue for me in stores, since God made me stop growing at 5 feet, 2 inches. Most pants are longer than my legs and it’s either hem them (stop laughing, I know it’s a long shot) or roll them up. So far, the jeans and slacks they sent me fit perfectly, and were among the items I kept.
An interesting thing about the jeans is that they are “distressed” — they look like they have worn areas, a style that is very popular right now. I would never have sought this pair out, but they look good on me, so I wear them. Hard to believe that jeans with holes are now a thing, but there you go.
Don has a much better sense of fashion than I do. While he also likes T-shirts for casual wear, he more often wears collared shirts. He likes cargo pants for their numerous pockets, which he fills with various items (do not get behind this man at a security checkpoint if you are in a hurry). He also, in my admittedly biased opinion, looks great in a suit.
But it seems that men’s fashion is taking a walk on the wild side recently. The latest thing? According to an article I read at twentytwowords.com, it’s see-through lace men’s shorts.
I am not kidding. They included pictures of the clothing, with men sporting floral lace shorts of pastel green, blue, pink, and purple. The shorts don’t hide much of anything – fortunately all the models were wearing underwear.
Hologram City, an L.A. based company, didn’t stop with the shorts. Oh, no. You can get matching see-through shirts to wear with these gems. There were pictures of that, too, and I have to say, in my humble opinion, they look … weird.
I admit I don’t know a lot about fashion. But in my particular world, see-through floral lace and the male body don’t mix very well. Call me a prude, call me backwards, say I don’t have a fashionable bone in my body — I hope this is a fad that dies a quick merciful death.
Anyway, I’m looking forward to my next Stitchfix box. But if it contains see-through floral lace anything, I am sending it back. I have standards.
