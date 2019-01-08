New Year’s resolutions are often hard to maintain, especially if you are trying to make healthier food choices after indulging in treats during the holidays. According to a 2019 Marist Poll, 44 percent of Americans make New Year’s resolutions. For those who plan to make a resolution, two of the top resolutions are losing weight and eating healthier. Focusing on nutrition can start with meal planning and healthy protein options like turkey.
Protein is essential to a wholesome, balanced diet, and turkey is an excellent source of protein. Turkey is also low in fat and perfect in many healthy recipes. Honeysuckle White offers a variety of turkey options — from ground turkey, to cutlets, breast strips, ready-to-cook meatballs and more. The brand works exclusively with independent family farmers in the U.S. to raise turkeys with care and without growth-promoting antibiotics.
Skinless turkey breast is one of the leanest meats available and is considered a superfood by the American Heart Association. A boneless four-ounce serving of turkey contains 26 grams of protein — 12 percent more protein than the same size serving of boneless chicken breast — and only about one gram of fat plus zero grams of saturated fat.
Turkey has much more to offer beyond protein. According to the USDA’s nutrition database, turkey typically has fewer calories and less cholesterol than other proteins, and is rich in all the B vitamins, especially B6 and B12, which help the body convert food into energy. Turkey also provides an abundance of minerals, including immune-boosting zinc, selenium and iron.
Family farm-raised ground turkey is a great choice for families who want to eat better, and it is excellent for chili, tacos, fajitas and turkey burgers. With 28 grams of protein and only one gram of fat per serving, 99 percent fat-free ground turkey breast provides a great foundation for a wholesome entrée. For families on the go, convenient, oven-ready turkey meatloaf is a versatile option that is perfect for busy schedules.
Achieving balanced, wholesome meals only takes a few simple steps. Smart shoppers plan meals before heading to the store and stick to the outside perimeter of the store to purchase fresh ingredients including vegetables, fruit and lean meats. While shopping, be sure to read the nutrition labels to know what you are feeding your family.
Another benefit of laying out your shopping routine and planning meals is saving time and money. This budget-friendly approach will eliminate extra trips out to eat and can inspire new creations in the kitchen. Throughout the week you can have fun with your family, building new meals to put a variety of flavors on the dinner table.
Working toward a healthier lifestyle does not have to be a drastic overhaul. Making small strides, including planning meals and shopping trips, will lead to smarter food choices. With a mix of lean proteins and fresh produce in the kitchen, you can deliver well-rounded and healthy meals for your whole family in the new year.
