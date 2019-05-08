MELISSA MAIN –The third annual Kids Bicycle Rodeo at the Sebring Fire Department was a huge hit Saturday morning as hundreds attended the event and received free helmets, bicycle inspections and bike safety training.
“This is an awesome turnout,” Sebring Fire Department Captain Austin Maddox said. “It’s the best turnout yet. We really promoted this event hard. It’s great to see the smiles on the kids’ faces. They get free helmets, hot dogs and snow cones. It’s a safe, free event.”
Parents agreed that it was a wonderful way to spend the weekend. Makela Noel, an attendee, said, “We enjoyed the event. It’s great seeing the community coming together.”
“The kids are loving it,” Rachel Quetot, a mom who attended the event with her children, said. “I loved the bicycle course. They were having them stop at the stop sign and look both ways and they were teaching them about things they will encounter while riding their bikes. The kids like the snow cones and the hot dogs.”
Certified helmet fitters from the Sebring Fire Department fitted each child with a free helmet. The helmets were donated from the Sebring Police Department. According to Commander Curtis Hart, the Sebring PD is able to obtain the bicycle helmets through a community partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation.
Parents registered their children in a raffle to win one of the two free 24-inch Specialized children’s bicycles donated by Legacy Bicycles and Highlands Pedalers. “Everyone who comes is registered to win a free specialized bike,” Rachel Smit, firefighter and emergency medical technician with the Sebring Fire Department, said.
“We have the Firemen’s Association cooking for us,” Smit said. “We want to promote safety while having fun. We are having a Touch a Truck event where kids can touch a fire truck.” Children and adults were also given tours of the Sebring Fire Department where they were able to visit the living quarters for the firefighters.
Participants were also able to see firefighters rappel from the fire truck’s extended ladder. The moment proved to be exciting for onlookers and provided a glimpse into the life of a firefighter for the children in attendance.
“We [Legacy Bicycles and Highlands Pedalers] are volunteering our time for safety inspections and tune ups,” Dan Andrews, owner of Legacy Bicycles, said. “We inspect the bike for every child that comes and do necessary repairs before they do the bike course.”
Tune ups included fixing flat tires by adding air or new inner tubes and adjusting or tightening loose chains. “We have loaner bikes for kids who have an unsafe bike that will require extensive repairs.”
After riding bikes and playing with the three-in-one inflatable game donated by Taylor Rentals, children devoured hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones and chips. Parent were able to escape the heat and sit under white tents.
“We had 125 kids and just as many adults attend the event,” Maddox said. Children learned important safety tips, which are critical since Florida ranks in the top three in the nation in bicycle fatalities, according to the University of Florida. The event provided a fun way to spend the weekend and prevent bicycle casualties and injuries in Highlands County.
