SEBRING — Highlands Hammock Saturday Kids Discovery Nature Walks are now scheduled to be held twice monthly beginning in January and continuing into March. This new program, which was launched this past spring, introduces children and young adults to the park.
Retired middle school science teacher Chris Wohlwend developed a hike especially for young people. Assisted by her husband Bob and park interpretive volunteer Alice Oldford, the trio leads children aged 5 to 13 on exploratory hikes that incorporate scavenger hunts, birding, plant identification and other activities.
Young people may learn about plants, wildlife, habitat, animal adaptations and much more. All Saturday Kids walks begin at 10 a.m. and take approximately one hour. Hikes are currently scheduled for Jan. 12 on the Cypress Swamp Trail and for Jan. 26 on the Ancient Hammock Trail.
According to Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin, “It is exciting that the hikes, which had previously been conducted solely on the Wild Orange Trail, are now being broadened to include some of the Loop Road nature trails. Highlands Hammock is fortunate to offer a nature program specifically for youth, and I know that Chris truly wants children to learn about the park and the wealth of natural resources within.”
Program activities are designed to increase awareness and teach children how to actively search for signs of wildlife, sight birds, spot reptiles and to sharpen observation skills that may also be used in their own backyards.
Saturday Kids walks are also scheduled Feb. 9 (Richard Lieber Memorial Trail), Feb. 23 (Wild Orange Trail), March 9 (Cypress Swamp) and March 23 (Ancient Hammock).
Although registration is not required, those attending are requested to sign up by calling the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 ext. 0, to assist volunteers in planning and preparation. Visitors may wish to use the picnic area facilities before meeting at the designated trailheads as there are no restroom facilities on the Loop Road.
Visitors are also advised to dress for the weather and wear hiking shoes, long pants and protective clothing. Flipflops and sandals are not permitted. Bring water, sunscreen, insect repellent and snacks.
Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to eight people), $4 per single occupant vehicle and $2 for visitors who bicycle or walk on foot apply.
Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.
